Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 555 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,818 shares. The firm has a market cap of $767.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

