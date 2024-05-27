Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,264,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Netflix by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

Netflix stock traded up $11.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $646.75. 2,615,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.52. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $652.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.