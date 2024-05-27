Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 713 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

