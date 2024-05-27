nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at nCino

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.