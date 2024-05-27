NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NetEase by 6,493.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 279,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

