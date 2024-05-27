Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $35.23 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

