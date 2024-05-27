Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Fortis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after buying an additional 455,435 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

