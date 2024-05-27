Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,470 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $163.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,267 shares of company stock worth $13,599,578. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

