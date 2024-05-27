Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,558. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

