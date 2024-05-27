Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 53,777 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Clarivate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,975,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,399,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clarivate by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,807,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,302 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

