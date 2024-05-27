Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,102 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6,108.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Up 2.0 %

IMVT stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.