Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

