NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,626,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 174,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. 7,601,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

