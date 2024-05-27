Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,150 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,542,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 204,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

