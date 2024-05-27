Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,763 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

