Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,532 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $173.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.00 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.