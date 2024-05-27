Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 994 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYFree Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

