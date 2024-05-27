Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $364.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.52 and a 200-day moving average of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

