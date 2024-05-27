Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $59.31 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

