Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.88 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 583,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

