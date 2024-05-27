Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $501,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $189,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 30.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

