Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

