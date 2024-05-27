Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

