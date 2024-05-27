Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.