Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NSC stock opened at $226.86 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

