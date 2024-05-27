Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.43. 420,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.