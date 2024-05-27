NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2,037.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

