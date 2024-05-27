Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head to Head Contrast

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 11.10 $439.08 million $1.58 38.96 Humacyte $1.57 million 542.33 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -7.15

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 1 2 0 2.67 Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Humacyte has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 16.88% 21.42% 10.64% Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

