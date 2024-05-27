NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.34. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

