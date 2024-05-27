NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.59% of NVR worth $132,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

NVR stock traded up $24.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7,416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,737.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,258.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.