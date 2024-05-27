Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Olin by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

