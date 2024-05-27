Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.11 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.