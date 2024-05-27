Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Trimmed by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

