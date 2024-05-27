Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,848 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 917.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 96,218 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,941,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

