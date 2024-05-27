Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,854 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

