Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

