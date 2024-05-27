Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 22,005 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Stock Up 0.5 %

WU stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

