Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 2,319 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

