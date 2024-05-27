Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,627,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,627,000 after purchasing an additional 524,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
Open Text Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Open Text stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.10. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
