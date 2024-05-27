Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

