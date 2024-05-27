Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $246,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

