Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $265,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,308 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on HST
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.