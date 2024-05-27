Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $218,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

PDCO opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

