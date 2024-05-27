Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $220,000 in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities increased their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

NYSE GPS opened at $20.98 on Monday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

