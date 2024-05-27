Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $399,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,798 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.15 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

