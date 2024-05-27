Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $306.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

