Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $221,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,645,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $20.76 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

