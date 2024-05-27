Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,216 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $590.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

