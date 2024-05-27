Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,247 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

