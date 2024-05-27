Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,594 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 82,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $94.75 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

